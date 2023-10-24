HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local firefighter is facing several charges including third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Hickory Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Nate Eli Kurzak, 20, of Hickory, was taken into custody on Oct. 3, 2023, along 14th Ave. NE in Hickory for possessing ‘obscene material/pornography/exploiting children,’ records state.

Documents show Kurzak has been charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hickory Police confirmed that Kurzak was employed as a firefighter with the City of Hickory starting on July 29, 2022. He was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 4, 2023, and terminated one week later on Oct. 11.

Kurzak was being held at the Catawba County Justice Center on a $375,000 secured bond and appeared in court the following day of his arrest.