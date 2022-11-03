CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man is facing multiple charges for possessing images and videos of child pornography, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Unit served arrest and search warrants at a home located along 33rd Ave NE in Hickory.

The warrants were related to an ongoing investigation concerning the allegations of duplicating, uploading, and downloading images and videos containing child pornography, authorities said.

During the search, investigators found and seized several electronic devices containing suspected child sexual abuse media.

Dwyane Mark Duncan was arrested and charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor and third-degree exploitation of a minor, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Duncan was issued a $100,000 secured bond. Additional charges are pending.