CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of a 51-year-old found dead in the woods north of Conover last month, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Luiz Enrique Rodriguez’s body was found around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road.

An autopsy was performed on Rodriguez and determined the manner of death was a homicide, authorities said.

Investigators said they used print analysis to help identify the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators obtained information during the early morning hours of Jan. 12 that led to the arrest of 31-year-old Juan Jesus Santellan of Hickory.

Santellan was charged with murder. He is being held with no bond.