NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba County Sheriff deputies say three Hickory people face criminal charges after an early-morning traffic stop on Tuesday.

Authorities say they stopped the men around 4 a.m. on Houston Mill Road after observing the car’s suspicious and erratic behavior.

During that stop, a Sheriff’s Office K9 alerted to narcotics inside this vehicle. Deputies located and seized 39 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of a substance believed to be crack Cocaine from the car. The search also uncovered a concealed firearm.

Driver Xavier Winston, 32, is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm, resisting a public officer, and driving while license revoked. Authorities also served the man with outstanding orders for arrest for child support, failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked, and failure to appear on a charge of failure to wear a Seatbelt. Winston received a $15,000 secured bond.

Car owner Demetric Michaux faces charges of trafficking in Fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for manufacturing, selling, or delivering controlled substances. The 32-year-old man received a $20,000 secured bond.

Authorities charged Tashauna Ikard with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 25-year-old received a $2,000 secured bond.

The trio appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.