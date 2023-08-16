HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman has been charged in a $900,000-plus embezzlement scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday.

Michelle Wilshire, 48, of Hickory, faces multiple charges including wire fraud and money laundering following an investigation.

Court records state that from 2016 through 2021, Wilshire was working for a family-owned business in Conover and was in charge of a payment processing service for the company through a third party, Camdata.

Wilshire is accused of executing a scheme involving prepaid debit cards in her name and other individuals including former employees who were unaware of the scheme.

Wilshire is accused of withdrawing over $528,000 from prepaid debit cards through Comdata. Wilshire is also accused of embezzling over $315,000 into her personal account and $58,000 of the company’s funds into another ex-staffers bank account, according to court documents.

She is scheduled to appear in court on August 29, 2023.