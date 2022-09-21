CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the third time in two days, Cox Mill High School was forced to evacuate Wednesday morning after administrators received a robocall bomb threat, district officials said.

Officials said the call was similar to the calls received by several high schools across the Cabarrus County school district on Tuesday.

Law enforcement responded Wednesday to sweep the building.

On Tuesday, officials said that a “person of interest” had been identified after threats prompted four Cabarrus County schools to evacuate, including Cox Mill which was forced to evacuate twice.

District officials said the school had an increased police presence on campus and took steps to secure the building before students arrived.

“This is a major, major disruption not only in our schools but across our community,” said John Kopicki, Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent. “And it’s wasting valuable resources.”

Sheriff Van Shaw said they identified a student they believe is responsible for the threats at Northwest Cabarrus High School Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s punishable up to approximately 39 months in prison,” said Van Shaw. “With any school investigation related to this, I’ve already talked with our elected district attorney and discussed those things, and we’ll certainly be pursuing that.”

They are working to determine if that student is connected to the threats made at other schools.

Both Northwest Cabarrus High threats came in as notes. The rest of the threats were made via robocall.

Northwest Cabarrus High was evacuated Monday after staff discovered a bomb threat in a note. District officials said that authorities conducted a search and determined the facility was safe for staff and students to return.

Mooresville High School elected to switch to virtual learning on Wednesday after receiving a similar threat to the schools in Cabarrus County.