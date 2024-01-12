CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is under arrest after crashing his car into a power pole during a high-speed chase that came to an end this morning in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed with Queen City News on Friday.

Troopers attempted to pull over Charlotte resident Colin Threadgill, 32, who was doing 94 MPH on I-85 in Rowan County around 9:17 a.m. Friday morning.

Threadgill pulled over and then proceeded to flee, and a chase ensued. The suspect exited onto I-485 in Mecklenburg County and then tried to exit at Mill Creek Church Road where he crashed into a utility pole.

Threadgill was arrested without incident and is facing charges that are currently pending, Highway Patrol said.

Threadgill suffered minor injuries in the crash and was not hospitalized, troopers said.