Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeless man was assaulted and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Brian Durost, 45, died due to blunt force injuries after being assaulted, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Durost was found dead in a grassy area behind a building in the 1000 block of Highway 501, according to officials.

Christopher Perry, Sr., 40, of Blythewood, was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Police determined the death was suspicious and opened a homicide investigation. Perry and the victim knew each other and Perry was allegedly the last person to have seen the victim on the day of the murder, according to police.

Perry was also allegedly seen leaving the area at about the time of the murder, police said.