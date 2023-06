CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was killed in a northwest Charlotte shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Lawing School Road.

Police say upon arrival, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Officials advise more information will be released as it becomes available.