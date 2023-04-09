CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway on Easter Sunday morning after a woman was found dead in southeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a body on Easter Sunday morning near 900 Southwood Oaks Lane, a residential area in southeast Charlotte. A woman was found suffering from apparent injuries and was pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time what exactly occurred, however, CMPD said a person of interest is in custody and all parties involved knew each other.

CSI, Medic, CFD, victim services, the DA’s Office, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Condron is the lead on the case.