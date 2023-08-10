HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a Hickory hotel Wednesday, according to police.

Officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on US 70 on Wednesday, Aug. 9, around 7:41 a.m., where they found two men inside a room.

James Anthony Russell, 54, was found unconscious inside the room. Catawba County EMS was called to the scene and determined Russell was dead, police said.

The 911 caller, identified as Brandon Lovelace, 41, was still at the scene when police arrived. Investigators discovered that Russell and Lovelace had been fighting before officers arrived.

Lovelace had injuries from the fight and was taken to a local hospital where he was released on the same day, police said. No charges have been filed as of Thursday, Aug. 10.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.