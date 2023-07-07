CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed Friday morning in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Foxford Place just before 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.

As officers arrived, they found a woman injured at the scene. Medic pronounced the woman deceased. Detectives have identified a person of interest at this time and are in the middle of conducting interviews, CMPD said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.