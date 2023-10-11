CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday morning.

CMPD said around 5:30 a.m. that officers were responding to the incident near 6600 Wenda Place in east Charlotte.

There are no details yet on the victim or a suspect and this is an active investigation.

The incident comes on the heels of a homicide Tuesday night in the University City area where a man was found shot to death.