CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway after the driver of a vehicle was found shot to death in north Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The deadly shooting happened shortly before 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the 10300 block of Arthur Davis Road.

As CMPD officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and began rendering aid. Huntersville Fire responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.