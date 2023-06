CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte Monday evening, according to CMPD.

The incident was reported around 8:10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Prestigious Lane near Mallard Creek Road.

Paramedics said they responded to a shooting and pronounced a victim deceased.

More information will be released by CMPD Public Affairs when available.