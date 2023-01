CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing in the 600 block of East 24th Street. The area is near Cordelia Park.

No additional details were immediately released by authorities.