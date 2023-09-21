CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway at a northwest Charlotte apartment complex following an apparent shooting Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to calls around 5:38 a.m. regarding the incident near 100 Park Fairfax Drive in the Freedom Division in northwest Charlotte. A man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds was pronounced dead on the scene. CMPD said on scene the case is being investigated as a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

It is unclear if this was an innocent bystander or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

There is no mention of a suspect, and all of the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Queen City News has a crew on scene.

Victim services, CFD, Medic, operations command, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.