SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway in Salisbury following a deadly shooting, Salisbury Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, July 2, near 1300 West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Otha Sherill, 49, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

There is no mention of a suspect or motive given in the shooting and this remains an active investigation. Police said this was an ‘isolated incident.’