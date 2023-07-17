CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed, and another was treated for life-threatening injuries in southeast Charlotte Monday night, according to Medic.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. on the 5600 block of Paces Glen Avenue near Albemarle Road.

Paramedics said one person was pronounced deceased on the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.