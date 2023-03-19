CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation involving two teens is underway in Clover, Clover Police announced on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday on Pinckney Street. A 19-year-old male victim was found at the scene, according to the police report.

An initial investigation identified a 17-year-old as a suspect, and he was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Moss Justice Center.

There is no mention of charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.