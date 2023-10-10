CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot and killed in the University City area late Tuesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the 1900 block of Pavilion Boulevard. As CMPD officers arrived at the crime scene, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by Medic.

Operations Command, Victim Services, MEDIC, and the Charlotte Fire Department assisted at the scene. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.