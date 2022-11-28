HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Huntersville church filed a stolen vehicle report after one of their vans went missing.

Church officials with Meadowlake Presbyterian Church on Gilead Road said the van mainly served as a sort of mobile library, being used to bring books for all ages to neighborhoods in town; it was outreach for the church, along with Project LIT of Huntersville.

The theft is believed to have happened between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.

After speaking with additional church members, church officials said they only realized on Sunday that the van might have been stolen.

“We have it full of books, full of snacks, full of school supplies,” said Terri Karam, who filed the report on behalf of the church. “[It helps] supplement the children when they run out of papers, pens, folders, or notebooks.”

The church is hoping someone will recognize the van and call authorities.

Karam noted that whoever took the van could return it, no questions asked.