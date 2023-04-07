CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Huntersville man was arrested Thursday in connection to two separate instances of indecent exposure in Charlotte this week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the first incident happened on Sunday, April 2, in the 1100 block of Marble Street. The second incident happened on April 5 in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue.

Detectives said that in both cases, witnesses said the man exposed himself in public view while sitting in his dark red 2015 Mazda CX9 on city streets.

Witnesses and a video circulating social media of the Fairwood Ave incident helped detectives identify 47-year-old Aaron Troy Williams as the suspect, CMPD said.

Williams was arrested Thursday night at his home in Huntersville.

Police are asking anyone who may have observed the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.