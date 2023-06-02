MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police say a wreck on the I-485 ramp is causing traffic headaches Friday morning.

Matthews Fire posted a Tweet after 8:23 a.m. to update the public. Officials said the ramp was closed to clear fuel off the roadway.

“HazMat is assisting with pumping off the remaining fuel from the truck,” the agency posted. “Please use caution when driving in the area. Remember, SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER for emergency workers.”

Despite the wreck, North Carolina Department of Transportation officials anticipated the road’s clearing around 8 a.m. That opening was delayed until 10 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for more than a mile on U.S. 74 heading into Charlotte.

It was the second big traffic issue this morning on U.S. 74. An early-morning wreck near Bojangles Arena closed traffic until 6:15 a.m. Duke Energy crews worked to connect the power after a crash took out power lines. MEDIC took two people to the hospital with serious injuries.