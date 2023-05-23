HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York man was busted with heroin and cocaine after a traffic violation on Interstate 85 in Henderson over the weekend, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:50 a.m. along I-85 in Vance County, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

After the suspect’s car was stopped, a police K-9 had a “positive alert” and the car was searched, the news release said.

Photo from Henderson Police Dept.

Inside the car, police found 1,000 bricks of heroin and 5 kilos of cocaine, according to the news release.

Jonathan Gordan, 41, of Albany, New York was the driver and the only person in the car, police said.

Gordan was charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, three counts of trafficking in heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver heroin, maintain a vehicle to keep controlled substances, and manufacture cocaine.

He was held in the Vance County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.