GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants have revealed new details after shots were fired at a Greensboro officer responding to a robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Zenas-Antonio Landon Humphrey, 23, of McLeansville, and a 15-year-old female suspect were arrested.

On Monday, police say Humphrey trespassed at a home on Crossbend Road.

On Tuesday, police say he returned to the same home. The victim told Humphrey not to enter. The suspect is quoted in the arrest warrant as saying, “I ought to shoot this b**** up.” Warrants say he then tried to break into the victim’s car.

Later, one of the victims told FOX8 he was out working in his yard when he saw two men walking down the road. While he was on the end of his driveway, he says they greeted him and he greeted them in return. When he turned around, he heard a gun click. The gun was pointed at his head.

The victim said the robbers told him to get on the ground, which he did. While one person was holding the gun to his head, the other was taking his gold chain, necklace, wallet and a gold ring with the word “Dad” on it. He said the ring was a Father’s Day present from his son. All in all, the possessions stolen were valued at about $850, according to the arrest warrant.

A fire truck running its sirens in the neighborhood scared them away.

Before they left, the victim says one of the robbers hit him in the back of the head with the gun.

Immediately after, he jumped up and ran inside to call 911.

The victim said he was shocked that something like this happened in broad daylight in a busy neighborhood.

A patrolling officer learned about the robbery at Peach Orchard Drive and Orchard Ridge around 1:50 p.m., according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The suspects were spotted on Arcaro Drive and Church Street. When the two suspects saw the officer, shots were fired at the officer’s vehicle, shattering the window.

A chase began which ended at 16th Street and Yanceyville Road. When the chase ended, police say Humphrey and the female suspect were arrested.

Humphrey was charged with:

assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

attempted first-degree murder

discharging a weapon into occupied property

possession of a stolen firearm

robbery with a dangerous weapon

conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

communicating threats

second-degree trespassing

attempted to break and enter a motor vehicle

Charges related to the chase are pending.

No officers fired their weapons, and no officers were shot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.