CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gun sales skyrocketed from Black Friday deals, putting the importance of gun locks top of mind for shop owners and activists.

FBI officials say background checks on Black Friday increased by 11 percent from last year. Sales typically rise at the end of the year coinciding with hunting season and holiday sales.

According to Pew Research, about four-in-10 U.S. adults say they live in a household with a gun, making gun locks that much more important.

“Well, I do not think there’s enough safety being purchased with the gun,” said Larry Hyatt, who has owned Hyatt Guns for 50 years.

Hyatt has seen the ebbs and flows of firearm sales. More recently, he’s seen an influx of women and members of the Jewish community packing heat.



“A lot of them have never had a gun before,” he said. “And what we hear is, you know, ‘I don’t like guns and I don’t want a gun, but I think we need a gun.’”

FBI officials completed nearly 215,000 background checks on Black Friday, but various studies reveal there’s only a 50 percent chance gun owners actually lock them up.

“These are great because this way you can have a loaded gun next to the bed,” Hyatt said while demonstrating one of the locks his store sells, “only you can get to it with your fingerprint.”

Prices for gun locks can vary, but simpler ones are typically free. In fact, Jack Logan, founder of the Put Down the Guns Now Young People organization will deliver one straight to your door for free.

“We have been to Charlotte so many times and to Rock Hill,” Logan said. “We are doing just what we are talking about now, handing out gun locks.”

A Burke County pastor has been charged after one of his sons shot his 2-year-old brother in the head at the River Valley Baptist Church in Morganton.

“I don’t rejoice over a parent or adult being charged with this type of shooting,” Logan said, “but there’s got to be a message sent.”

That boy is now stable, but the nearly fatal mistake happens too often, and can shatter a family forever.

“You never stole anything or did anything bad, but you didn’t store your gun right and your life will change because of somebody’s accident,” said Hyatt.