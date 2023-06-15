BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for exposing himself to a group of people in Belmont, Gaston County Police said on Thursday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on Wednesday, June 14, near 200 Quiet Waters Road in Belmont. Several witnesses reported a suspect in a jeep exposed himself while standing in the roadway, according to the police report.

The suspect is described as a large Black male that was wearing a light blue polo shirt and was driving a blue Jeep Wrangler. The jeep is missing the driver-side rear fender and has no license plates, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-3320. Det. Shaw is the lead on the case.