FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple homicide as the infant that was injured has died.

Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and 33-year-old Johnathan Alexander McMillian, both of Fayetteville, were killed in the shooting that police said was not random.

Officers responded to the area around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both then pronounced dead on scene, Police Chief Kemberle Braden said. The infant was taken to the hospital where she later died. The police department’s homicide division is investigating.

Relatives tell CBS 17 Melvin lived at the home and the infant was his daughter. They said he was holding his baby girl when the shooting happened.

“The streets are killing our kids, and somebody need to do something about it,” said Maurice McRae, Melvin’s former employer and mentor.

McRae said he’s heartbroken by the gun violence.

“They are destroying life. They are destroying a whole generation, and nobody cares,” he said.

Melvin leaves behind his 5-year-old son Sen’cere. The child’s mother said this is tough for her and her son.

“He really loves his daddy. I can’t be a man you know to my son. I don’t know what to do,” said Nae Nae Owens.

Fayetteville Police are not releasing many details about this shooting. However, they told CBS 17 they are not looking for a suspect.

“All these politicians are talking about gun laws and gun rights, it’s no telling what kind of guns, I’m not saying anything about anybody, I’m saying he didn’t get killed with a water pistole,” McRae said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).