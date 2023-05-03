STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mercedes carrying four people, including two injured, lead Statesville officers on a chase that ended at the hospital following a shooting.

The incident began at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, as officers were patrolling the 1400 block of 5th Street. Statesville officers heard multiple shots coming from the area of 1301 5th Street. The officers responded to the area and saw multiple vehicles fleeing the scene.

Officers tried to pull over a Mercedes leaving the area but the driver wouldn’t stop. Officers said they pursued the vehicle to the front parking lot of Iredell Memorial Hospital.

There were four people inside the vehicle, two who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the driver, Daquanta Dobbins, 20, of Statesville, sustained a graze wound to the head, and a rear passenger, Tayvon Cauthen, 20, of Statesville, had been shot in the lower back.

Dobbins was treated at IMH and released, police said. Cauthen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment. The others in the vehicle, Keith Lackey, 26, of Statesville, and Xavier Poteat, 22, of Statesville, were not harmed, police said.

Police said a 16-year-old young man connected to the shooting later arrived at IMH with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated for his injuries and released, they said.

A search of the Mercedes was conducted by the Statesville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit and the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Three firearms along with marijuana were found inside the vehicle, they said.

Dobbins, Cauthen, and Lackey have multiple pending felony charges involving drugs and firearms from previous incidents, Statesville Police said.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.