LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in Lancaster, according to the police department.

Timothy Barbee, 51, of Lancaster was pronounced deceased at the hospital on Thursday, April 6, the coroner’s office said.

Officers said shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, they were called to Hughes Street for reports of a shooting. As officers got to the scene, they found a man lying on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to MUSC-Lancaster where he died from his injuries, police said.

Lancaster Police said there are currently no suspects in this homicide case. Anyone with further information is asked to call authorities at 803-283-3313 or 803-283-1174.