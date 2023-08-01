CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a utility trailer.

Between Saturday, July 29, and Monday, July 31, a man stole a black, 14-foot trailer from Prosperity Lane off Hickory Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials describe the suspect as a white man wearing a red t-shirt and gray shorts.

As you can see in the picture, he covered his face when he approached the cameras in the area.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a silver, newer model, Dodge Ram truck with a dented tailgate.

Officials urge anyone with information on who the man is, and/or where the stolen trailer may be, to call Detective Britt at 828-758-2324. You can also call Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300 where you can remain anonymous.