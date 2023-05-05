IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Mooresville residents face multiple felonies involving car break-ins, drugs, financial fraud, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Candice Rogers, who is being held on a $150,000 bond, and William Troy Martin, who is being held on a $50,000 bond, are at the Iredell County Detention Center after an investigation.

A March 18 Mooresville incident involved several late-night car break-ins in the Anniston Way neighborhood. Deputies got surveillance video footage of three unknown suspects entering unsecured vehicles and stealing items. Investigators learned one victim had multiple debit and credit cards stolen. The victim discovered unauthorized financial card transactions at Best Buy, Target, and Vape and Tobacco City in Mooresville.

During that investigation, authorities identified the 34-year-old Rogers, who accompanied a 14-year-old male juvenile who also used the stolen financial cards.

The teen admitted to break-ins as well as a car theft from Davidson. Authorities recovered that car and turned it over to Davidson Police.

Iredell County Sheriff detectives took out warrants on Rogers and the teenager.

On April 25, deputies got a tip that Rogers was at a Mooresville home. They went to Owens Farm Road and found the woman hiding under a bed. Deputies were able to locate Rogers hiding under a bed and took her into custody on the 13 outstanding warrants from five different counties, including Iredell.

At the scene, deputies observed multiple firearms. They observed William Troy Martin, a convicted felon prohibited from having guns, at the residence.

After being placed into custody, a search uncovered methamphetamine on Martin. Deputies also recovered additional weapons, drugs, and paraphernalia in the home.