ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old was critically injured after an altercation ended in a shooting in Rock Hill Saturday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Ebenezer Ave Extension around 7:13 p.m. after gunshots were heard.

A witness reportedly told officers they had heard several gunshots and someone yell, “I’ve been shot.” Police said evidence of the shooting was also found.

A few minutes after officers arrived, police said they learned that a shooting victim had just arrived at Piedmont Medical Center. The 19-year-old was in critical condition and was taken into surgery.

Authorities said detectives identified 55-year-old Kenneth Calvin Osborne as the suspect in the shooting. He and the teen have a familial relationship and had been involved in an altercation just before the shooting, police said.

Osborne was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said the victim remained in critical condition as of Monday morning, but was expected to survive.