A jury convicted a man of trafficking in cocaine during a recent trial session led by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Felony Crimes Team.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A jury convicted a man of trafficking in cocaine during a recent trial session led by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Felony Crimes Team.

In a press release, Mecklenburg County district attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III said the proceedings took place during the week of February 6. Merriweather said three other men pled guilty to drug charges.

The jury found 29-year-old Jonathan Potts guilty of trafficking cocaine by possession and trafficking cocaine by transportation. Potts also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Potts must serve a 35-51-month prison sentence.

Jerry Bailey pled guilty to six drug charges, and the court handed him a 70-93 month prison term. He must also pay a $50,000 fine. The 46-year-old man is guilty of:

trafficking in heroin by possession

trafficking in heroin by transportation

possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine

possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of a schedule III controlled substance

Two 34-year-old men are also facing jail time.

Dale King pled guilty to trafficking heroin by transportation. King must serve a 70-93-month prison term. The court said he must pay a mandatory fine of $50,000.

Dominic Nicholson pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The court suspended his 12-24 month sentence pending completion of 18 months of supervised probation.