ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 7-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after an apartment was shot into Sunday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers responded to the Market Place Apartments on the 300 block of South Heckle Blvd around 7:08 p.m. Sunday.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Officers found the 7-year-old girl and several holes where bullets entered the apartment.

EMS transported the juvenile to a local hospital with minor injuries to the leg. Officials said she was treated and released.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 803-329-7293.

Queen City News is working to find out more about the child’s injuries and how Rock Hill Police working to solve the case.