CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two juveniles were arrested after police said they crashed a stolen vehicle into a truck near the Mecklenburg County Jail in Uptown Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a license plate reader alerted officers around 10:25 a.m. to a stolen Hyundai Tucson.

CMPD’s Aviation Unit located the SUV and followed the vehicle into Uptown.

Police said the vehicle traveled erratically and ran multiple red lights before it crashed into a truck on E 4th Street near McDowell St.

The driver and a passenger jumped from the SUV and ran, police said. A K-9 unit arrived on scene and quickly apprehended one of the suspects in a parking deck.

The second suspect was found near the crash scene.

Both juvenile suspects were taken into custody to be interviewed.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. No additional details were immediately released.