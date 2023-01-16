CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles were arrested after leading police on a stolen car chase in northeast Charlotte Monday, according to CMPD.

A four-year-old was in the car and found unharmed; the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects are in custody.

Amazing work by CMPD patrol officers, our Real Time Crime Center, and the Aviation Unit. Two juveniles were taken into custody after stealing a car with a 4-year-old child inside and leading officers on a pursuit. (1/2) — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 17, 2023

Police said they responded to a kidnapping call for service from a woman saying her ‘vehicle was stolen with her 4-year-old child inside.’

Authorities found the car and attempted to stop it, but the suspects didn’t pull over, starting a pursuit.

The incident ended around 7 p.m. when the suspects crashed at North Graham Street and Rumple Road.

Multiple patrol divisions assisted with the search and apprehension efforts.