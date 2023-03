KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Police busted two electronic gaming establishments on Tuesday.

Authorities executed search warrants at Skills Arcade (713 N. Cannon) and West C Street Business Center (917 W. C Street).

Officers took 90 computer units and over $11,000 in cash. They suspected the businesses were operating illegal sweepstakes games that offer cash payouts.

The investigation is still ongoing.