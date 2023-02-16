Kings Mountain Police say a 39-year-old man is in jail Thursday after shooting multiple gun rounds at a house.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say a 39-year-old man is in jail Thursday after shooting multiple gun rounds at a house and barricading himself in his home across the street.

Kings Mountain resident Markell Lutrell Porter faces a charge of firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possessing a firearm by a felon. Porter is at the Cleveland County Jail for further processing without bond.

After 10 a.m., Kings Mountain Police got several emergency calls about gunfire in the 100 block of Gaston Street. Police say one witness told police that a male neighbor had fired multiple rounds into their home at 114 S. Gaston St. from an unknown weapon.

After the gunfire, the witness told police the man retreated into his 115 S. Gaston home. Officers on the scene confirmed the gunfire and Porter’s attempt to enter that home before exiting his house.

Authorities quickly secured the area and began evacuating neighboring residents.

Kings Mountain Police requested the assistance of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department Crisis Negotiations & Emergency Response Teams for support and help. Units with the Sheriff’s Department arrived and negotiated with the male shooter to surrender to authorities without further incident.

The Kings Mountain Police Department, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department, Cleveland County EMS and Emergency Management, and Kings Mountain Fire and Rescue responded during the incident.