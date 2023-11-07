LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been accused of selling drugs out of his home and was arrested last week, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

DaJames Greene, 29, of Lancaster, faces multiple drug-related charges including possession within close proximity to a school.

An investigation was launched after complaints came in regarding drug activity out of a home on Robinson Road. A warrant was issued for the home and served last Thursday where Greene was arrested and drugs including marijuana, fentanyl, and suspected MDMA were seized, deputies said.

Greene was denied bond and is currently being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center.