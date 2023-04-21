One person died in a severe wreck that closed I-485 Inner before the Mallard Creed Road exit this morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person died in a severe wreck that closed I-485 Inner before the Mallard Creed Road exit this morning.

Lanes reopened before 5:15 a.m. near the northeast incident.

Charlotte Fire reported that the wreck occurred just before 2:30 a.m. At the time, fire officials asked drivers to take an alternate route and use extreme caution around emergency vehicles.

MEDIC said that, besides the person who died on scene, they transported another person to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries.