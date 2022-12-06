CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The administrator of an online group chat dedicated to trafficking child pornography has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, according to the United States attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Dakota Ray Maddy, 33, of Lenoir, will be placed under a lifetime of supervised release after he is released from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, authorities said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

According to court documents, in June 2019, an FBI agent working in an undercover capacity accessed an online group chat dedicated to trading child porn.

The FBI was able to identify Maddy as the group’s administrator.

As the administrator, documents show that Maddy was in charge of adding and deleting members from the chat and required members to share child porn or they would be removed.

In addition to his administrative duties, Maddy shared child pornography in the group chat and posted requests for others to send him child pornography, authorities said.

Forensic review of these files established that Maddy distributed a substantial amount of child pornography. On June 14, 2022, Maddy pleaded guilty to advertising videos and images of children being sexually abused.

Maddy is currently in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.