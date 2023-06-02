The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department announced that a months-long investigation resulted in three arrests at a southwest Lenoir house.

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department announced that a months-long investigation resulted in three arrests at a southwest Lenoir house Friday.

Sherrif Alan Jones said SWAT and Narcotics agents executed a search warrant for a house at 1419 Roy Dula Place on May 31. Authorities uncovered approximately 21 grams of Fentanyl, 4.5 grams of Methamphetamine, a .45 caliber handgun, and $860 in U.S. currency.

According to North Carolina state drug guidelines, the drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of over $4,800.

William Cornelius Gibbs Jr., 38, is in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Gibbs faces charges of:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Maintaining a dwelling to distribute narcotics

Brian Keith Greene, 37, is in Caldwell Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. Greene faces charges of:

Possession with intent to sell

Deliver Fentanyl

Maintaining a dwelling to distribute narcotics

Harleah Cheyanne McGee Laney, 22, is also in the detention center under a $15,000 secured bond for charges of Fentanyl possession.