LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media.

Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department and Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials are not actively searching for anyone.

Students go through metal detectors to enter the school.

A mother at the scene told FOX8 she and other parents have been waiting outside the school since around 9:30 a.m.

There has been an uptick in threats against schools, including several in the Triad and nearly a dozen in Virginia. Cabarrus County schools were also evacuated on Tuesday. Mooresville High School in Iredell County is also being evacuated due to threats.