LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies looking for stolen property uncovered almost two pounds of meth, marijuana, a loaded gun, and $13,000 on Valentine’s Day at a man’s residence.

Deputies executed a search warrant at 871 Victory Grove Church Road. They also uncovered additional drug-related items in the search.

Initially, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assisted with the search and located a stolen trailer out of the Hickory area and a skid steer stolen in the Charlotte area.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Joseph Eugene Jones on indictment for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

The man’s indictment comes from a Nov. 9, 2022, seizure by Lincoln County Sheriff’s narcotics officers. At that time, officers seized 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a stolen handgun, a short-barrel rifle, and another $13,000.

Jones is at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond.

The arrest is part of a long-term Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division investigation with several agencies. They include the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Gastonia Police Department, Homeland Security Investigators, Huntersville Police Department, and Mount Holly Police Department.

The group has seized 150 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, ten firearms, and approximately $27,000 in the Lincoln County area and surrounding areas. The investigation is continuing with potential charges in the future.