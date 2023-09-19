GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincoln County commissioner is facing multiple charges including DWI after being pulled over by police Monday night.

According to Gaston County Jail records, Anita Branch McCall faces DWI, possession of an open container, and reckless driving charges stemming from a Sept. 18 incident.

The police report states McCall was arrested at 8:16 p.m. along Interstate 85 South, at Exit 13, Edgewood in Bessemer City.

Records list the 57-year-old McCall being released from jail before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Lincoln County website, McCall’s term expires in December 2024.

Statement from Lincoln County Government:

“We are aware of the charges regarding Commissioner McCall and we are currently assessing the matter at hand and therefore have no further comment at this time.”