LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincolnton man is facing multiple charges after various drugs were discovered inside his vehicle, with a child and woman inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.

An NC wildlife officer pulled the vehicle over on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the 100 block of Huss Street for an expired license plate and movement violation.

A Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy was called in for backup. The wildlife officer said that the driver was trying to conceal a backpack underneath his legs in front of the driver’s seat.

A check for warrants on the driver, Austin Dwayne Black, 23, of Lincolnton, returned outstanding felony warrants out of Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

Black was removed from the vehicle, handcuffed, and placed in a patrol car. A search of the backpack turned up marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. A woman and a child in the vehicle were picked up by a friend, the sheriff’s office said.

Black has been charged with outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana from the traffic stop.

Black was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $8,500 secured bond.