LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 23-year-old Lincolnton man accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested and charged Thursday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received information on November 2 about the sexual assaults of a child. The victim, authorities said, was known to the suspect.

Charles Ramsey (LCSO)

On January 18, detectives interviewed the suspect, identified as Charles Edward Ramsey.

Ramsey reportedly admitted to the allegations during the interview, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Ramsey was issued a $45,000 secured bond.