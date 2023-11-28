LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has been arrested for embezzling at least $14,000 from the business she worked at in Denver, North Carolina, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Oct. 9, 2023, when the owner filed a report stating money was missing from the business account. The business was located on the 4300 block of North Highway 16.

The investigation revealed that an employee, later identified as 28-year-old Leah Marie Granger, was converting gift cards, credit transactions and other means into cash from the business and keeping it, officials said.

Between Jan. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, detectives say at least $14,000 was taken and only occurred when Granger worked.

Granger was charged with one count of felony embezzlement.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Granger turned herself into the Lincoln County Courthouse and was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Officials say her first court appearance is on Nov. 29 at the Lincoln County District Court.